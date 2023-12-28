Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

