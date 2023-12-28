Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $237.77 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

