Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

