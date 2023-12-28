Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 318,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

