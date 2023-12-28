Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.