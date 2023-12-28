Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

