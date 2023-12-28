Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Datadog by 54.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $470,273.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,242 shares of company stock valued at $72,213,100. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

