Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $92.89.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4373 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.