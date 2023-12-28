Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

