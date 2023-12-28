Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,925,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,389,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

