Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.