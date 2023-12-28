Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

