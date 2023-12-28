Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 244.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

