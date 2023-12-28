Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.75 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.