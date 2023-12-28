Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 586 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $391.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

