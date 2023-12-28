Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

