Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
