Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

