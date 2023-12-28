FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Sells 280,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 280,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £476,000 ($604,828.46).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

LON FGP opened at GBX 172.10 ($2.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.