First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 349,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,032,000.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

