First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB opened at $19.96 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.