First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

