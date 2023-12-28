Financial Survey: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54% Adaptive Biotechnologies -109.04% -47.63% -25.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 829.31 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -0.94 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 3.99 -$200.19 million ($1.36) -3.76

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaxart and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 3 0 2.40

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Vaxart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

