Financial Survey: Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qudian and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Qudian.

This table compares Qudian and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million 5.94 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.49 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.74 $32.25 million $1.68 7.57

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Qudian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

