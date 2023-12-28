Financial Comparison: Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) & OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) and Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OptiNose and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

OptiNose has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptiNose and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $76.28 million 2.00 -$74.83 million ($0.40) -3.40 Basilea Pharmaceutica $154.86 million 3.14 $12.73 million N/A N/A

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -56.57% N/A -34.90% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats OptiNose on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. OptiNose, Inc. has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Orexia Therapeutics to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In addition, it engages in developing, a small-molecule inhibitor of DXR, as well as in phase ½ clinical trial for urothelial and gastric cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

