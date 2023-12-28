Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.08

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 4295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 304.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

