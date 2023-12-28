FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $420.74

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.74 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 461 ($5.86). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.84), with a volume of 68,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.47. The firm has a market cap of £494.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £500 ($635.32). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £500 ($635.32). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,270.65). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 582 shares of company stock valued at $249,774. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

