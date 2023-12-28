Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 107 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

