Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

