Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 20,072 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

