Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Essent Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.