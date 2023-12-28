Erin Mannix Sells 1,982 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.