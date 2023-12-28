Erin Mannix Sells 1,982 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
