Elliot Cooperstone Sells 89,152 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,974.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

Cano Health Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cano Health by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 1,139,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

