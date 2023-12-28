Elliot Cooperstone Sells 21,154 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 52.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,258,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 1,139,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

