Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

