Edward S. Lampert Sells 25,405 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.