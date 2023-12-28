Eduardo A. Rodriguez Sells 800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after purchasing an additional 889,110 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

