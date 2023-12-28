Dora Factory (new) Trading Down 10.8% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $42.78 million and approximately $407,814.01 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.07741781 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $436,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

