Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $143.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE DG opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

