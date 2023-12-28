Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.