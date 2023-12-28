DDD Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

