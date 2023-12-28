Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

DAWN stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -1.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.