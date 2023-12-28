David Baszucki Sells 103,846 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RBLX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

