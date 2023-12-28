David Baszucki Sells 103,846 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
