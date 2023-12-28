DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 876 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

