DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 463 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

