DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 463 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

