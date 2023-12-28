DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.76. The stock has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

