DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

