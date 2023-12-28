DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

