DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $238.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $220.75. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.