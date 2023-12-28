DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

